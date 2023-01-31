PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $420,900.27 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $420,900.27 and $3,675.21 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00419385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,093,542 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

