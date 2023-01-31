Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $785.58. 118,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,449. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

