Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 39,947 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 511.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.61. 513,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,342. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.86.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

