Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $82.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 4.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $82,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after acquiring an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 162,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

