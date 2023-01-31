Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.96 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.75 or 0.00020500 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $86.66 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030012 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00216161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.6737639 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,484,468.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.