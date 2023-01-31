Prometeus Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.25 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $91.25 million and approximately $96,163.52 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.74 or 0.00020485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00401430 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.98 or 0.28177439 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00586067 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.