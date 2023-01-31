Provident Financial’s (PFG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Friday.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.94. The company has a market cap of £604.14 million and a P/E ratio of 580.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a current ratio of 32.18 and a quick ratio of 32.18. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.12).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

