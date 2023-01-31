QUINT (QUINT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00006488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $1.70 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00400291 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.24 or 0.28097449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00583039 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

