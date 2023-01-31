Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $72.52 million and $3.55 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.01362432 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007271 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014984 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.01637490 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

