Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,234. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.72.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

