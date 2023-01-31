Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 22,355 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $75,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.20. 475,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,473. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $212.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

