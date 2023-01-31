Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diageo (DGE)

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2023 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) price target on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/27/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,950 ($48.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,030 ($49.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/26/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/24/2023 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/12/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,750 ($33.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2023 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/29/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/26/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/19/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,950 ($48.78) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/15/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/14/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,160 ($39.03) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/14/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/13/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 5,010 ($61.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,800 ($59.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.43) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,445 ($42.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,399. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,696.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,726.94. The company has a market capitalization of £78.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,460.71.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($46.12) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,237.72). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

