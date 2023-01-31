RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.27.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.