RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Stories

