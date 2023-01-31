Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 31st (ABC, ABCB, ABX, ACAD, ACMR, ACQ, AEM, AIR, ALB, ALS)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 31st:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen Co alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)

had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Argus from $340.00 to $392.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $200.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.80. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €765.00 ($831.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Argus from $180.00 to $210.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $176.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $91.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $13.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $162.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $30.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $29.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $77.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $179.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $455.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $110.00 to $122.00.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$44.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $162.00 to $167.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.00 ($34.78) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $65.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 1,920 ($23.71). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Argus from $85.00 to $90.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $119.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. to $119.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $300.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $308.00 to $310.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $96.00 to $104.00.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $56.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $15.00.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $440.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $470.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.30. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $284.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $160.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $100.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($253.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €45.00 ($48.91) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $258.00 to $285.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $40.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $51.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $267.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $21.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $105.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $13.00.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.59). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$61.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$121.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $408.00 to $375.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Argus from $360.00 to $475.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $29.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $16.00 to $20.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $39.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.