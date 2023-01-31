Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 31st (ABC, ABCB, ABX, ACAD, ACMR, ACQ, AEM, AIR, ALB, ALS)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 31st:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $184.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Argus from $340.00 to $392.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $200.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.80. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €765.00 ($831.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Argus from $180.00 to $210.00.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $29.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $166.00 to $176.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $91.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $13.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $162.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $13.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $30.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $29.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $26.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $77.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $169.00 to $179.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $455.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $110.00 to $122.00.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$24.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$44.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $162.00 to $167.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.00 ($34.78) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $70.00 to $65.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 1,920 ($23.71). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Argus from $85.00 to $90.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $119.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. to $119.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $230.00 to $300.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $308.00 to $310.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $96.00 to $104.00.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $56.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $15.00.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $440.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $65.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $470.00.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.30. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $255.00 to $284.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $160.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $100.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($253.26) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €45.00 ($48.91) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $258.00 to $285.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $40.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $51.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $267.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $21.00.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $105.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $13.00.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.59). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$61.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$121.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $408.00 to $375.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Argus from $360.00 to $475.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $29.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $16.00 to $20.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $39.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.