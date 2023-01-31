Reviewing Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 16.66% 31.23% 19.41% Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infosys and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 7 4 0 2.25 Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $21.19, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Thoughtworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Infosys.

This table compares Infosys and Thoughtworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $17.94 billion 4.38 $2.96 billion $0.71 26.32 Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.10 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -20.50

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Infosys has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infosys beats Thoughtworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

