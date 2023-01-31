Reviewing International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CN Energy Group. and International Flavors & Fragrances’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 1.26 $1.30 million N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $11.66 billion 2.43 $270.00 million ($6.88) -16.17

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CN Energy Group. and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 2 5 8 0 2.40

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $121.94, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances -13.91% 7.31% 3.78%

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats CN Energy Group. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division. The Health & Biosciences business consists of a biotechnology-driven portfolio of enzymes, food cultures, probiotics and specialty ingredients for food, home and personal care, and health and wellness applications. The Scent business creates fragrance compounds, fragrance ingredients and cosmetic ingredients that are integral elements in the world’s finest perfumes and best-known household and personal care products. The Pharma Solutions business produces a vast portfolio including cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients, used to improve the functionality and delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, including controlled or modified drug release formulations, and enabling. The company was founded in 1833 and is headqua

