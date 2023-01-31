RichQUACK.com Market Cap Achieves $61.73 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $61.73 million and approximately $887,981.34 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,534,876.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

