RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,398 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abiomed Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

NASDAQ:ABMD remained flat at $381.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,028. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.57. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

