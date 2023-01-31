RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 142.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

