RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. 3,507,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

