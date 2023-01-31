RMR Wealth Builders Has $372,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after acquiring an additional 101,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,231 shares of company stock worth $10,878,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

ANET stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 546,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,995. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

