RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 174 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. 857,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

