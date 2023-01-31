Robert W. Stallings Purchases 888 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $19,873.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $604,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. 31,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,735. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

