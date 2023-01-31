Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$165.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on L. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$136.06.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at C$119.20 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$95.01 and a 1 year high of C$126.29. The company has a market cap of C$38.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$120.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.59.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Insiders sold a total of 46,554 shares of company stock worth $5,638,729 over the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

