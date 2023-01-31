Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.89. 182,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,216. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.21.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Royal Gold by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

