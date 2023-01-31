Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.41. The company had a trading volume of 449,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,215. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $304.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.66.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saia by 100.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after buying an additional 162,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $27,128,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

