Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0024

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Saitama has a total market cap of $107.32 million and $1.83 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Saitama has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00242278 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,652,314.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

