Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 874,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

