Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 957,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $136.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

