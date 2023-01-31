Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $818,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 341,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,844. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

