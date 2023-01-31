Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $818,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 341,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,844. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.