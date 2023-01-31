Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.94.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %

SES opened at C$8.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -13.22. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

