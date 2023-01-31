Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Rises By 15.9%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ABB Stock Performance
ABB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 1,205,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.