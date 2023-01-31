Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Rises By 15.9%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 1,205,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.