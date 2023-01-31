Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Drops By 9.7%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. 589,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in APi Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in APi Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.