Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Decreases By 9.8%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 356,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,923. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 139.13%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

