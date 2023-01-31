Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Drops By 19.5%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.9 %

ALV stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.01. 1,152,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,383. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 75.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 1,875,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Featured Stories

