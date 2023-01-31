Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Rises By 8.3%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Belden Stock Down 0.8 %

BDC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 210,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,823. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

