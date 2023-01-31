Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Grows By 9.5%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Clever Leaves Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLVRW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

