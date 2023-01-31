Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expands By 8.8%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 886.3% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 398,851 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,655,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 145,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 848,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,836 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,545. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 500.66% and a negative return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

