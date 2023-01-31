Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Expands By 9.0%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 583,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DRD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 197,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,470. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRDGOLD Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.