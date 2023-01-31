Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rises By 7.4%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.37. 1,164,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

