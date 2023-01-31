Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Rises By 6.4%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

