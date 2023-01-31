Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Rises By 6.3%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 591,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,205. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.30. Fastly has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $29.99.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $148,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,680,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,748,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $148,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,680,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,748,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $67,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 5,390.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 39.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

