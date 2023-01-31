Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 18.6%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 110,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,902. The stock has a market cap of $684.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $172,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

