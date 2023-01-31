Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expands By 5.9%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 963,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 36,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a PE ratio of -38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

