Short Interest in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Decreases By 13.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JANX. William Blair started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,741. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $925.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 818.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

