Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW) Grows By 18.2%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

