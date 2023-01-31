Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Rises By 24.1%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 138,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.33.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

