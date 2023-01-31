Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 30725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

