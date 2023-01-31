Sourceless Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $127.70 million and $46.63 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00215907 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00608008 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.