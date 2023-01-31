Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $50.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LUV opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

